News & Insights

Stocks

Canoo names Kunal Bhalla as new CFO

November 05, 2024 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On October 31, 2024, Canoo (GOEV) Inc. announced the appointment of Kunal Bhalla as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. On October 31, 2024, Canoo also appointed Sean Yan as General Counsel and Secretary and Ramesh Murthy, who was serving as its Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer to the additional position of Chief Administrative Officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.