Canoo names Kunal Bhalla as new CFO

On October 31, 2024, Canoo (GOEV) Inc. announced the appointment of Kunal Bhalla as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. On October 31, 2024, Canoo also appointed Sean Yan as General Counsel and Secretary and Ramesh Murthy, who was serving as its Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer to the additional position of Chief Administrative Officer.

