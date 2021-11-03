Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) up 9.5%, but insiders are still down 17% after purchasing US$5.0m of stock last year

Insiders who bought US$5.0m worth of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 9.5% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$840k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canoo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Daniel Hennessy for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Daniel Hennessy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GOEV Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Canoo

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Canoo insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about US$821m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Canoo Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Canoo insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Canoo insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Canoo. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Canoo and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

