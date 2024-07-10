Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Canoo Inc. (GOEV) standing at $2.44, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 16.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canoo Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Canoo Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.05%.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$4.37 per share and a revenue of $68.65 million, signifying shifts of +55.09% and +7648.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canoo Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Canoo Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

