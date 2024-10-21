News & Insights

Canoo Gets Regulatory Approval For UK Pilot Vehicles - Quick Facts

October 21, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canoo (GOEV) has received the IVA regulatory certificates, meeting the national technical requirements for its Right-Hand Drive electric commercial delivery vans in the United Kingdom. Canoo said its multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system.

Canoo Inc. is an automotive tech company that manufactures electric cargo vehicles, built to deliver, for large commercial, government and fleet customers globally. Headquartered in Justin, Texas, Canoo has teams located in California, Michigan and Oklahoma with vehicle and battery facilities in Oklahoma City.

