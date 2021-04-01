Markets
Canon U.S.A Merges With Canon Information And Imaging Solutions

(RTTNews) - Canon U.S.A., Inc. (CAJ) Thursday announced the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc., effective April 1.

The business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions provider said the new division - Digital Imaging Solutions will continue to develop software and provide professional services.

The new Division's software development and solutions delivery capabilities will continue to scale across several practice areas.

The company expects more agile and faster operations/management and organizational synergy across Canon U.S.A. Inc.

