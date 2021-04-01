Canon U.S.A Merges With Canon Information And Imaging Solutions

(RTTNews) - Canon U.S.A., Inc. (CAJ) Thursday announced the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc., effective April 1.

The business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions provider said the new division - Digital Imaging Solutions will continue to develop software and provide professional services.

The new Division's software development and solutions delivery capabilities will continue to scale across several practice areas.

The company expects more agile and faster operations/management and organizational synergy across Canon U.S.A. Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.