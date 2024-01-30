News & Insights

Markets

Canon Q4 Profit Down; But Sees Higher Profit, Sales In FY24 - Quick Facts

January 30, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japanese imaging equipment maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to the company of 80.57 billion yen down from 84.84 billion yen in the same quarter last year.

But operating profit for the fourth quarter rose to 115.99 billion yen from 97.34 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were 1.164 trillion yen compared to 1.157 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Canon projects consolidated net sales to be 4.35 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%; operating profit of 435.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.9%; and net income attributable to Canon Inc. of 305.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%, due to the market growth of new business such as network cameras, the introduction of new products of office MFDs and interchangeable-lens digital cameras, and improvements in profitability expected from ongoing cost-cutting activities.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.