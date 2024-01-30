Canon Q4 Profit Down; But Sees Higher Profit, Sales In FY24 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese imaging equipment maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to the company of 80.57 billion yen down from 84.84 billion yen in the same quarter last year.

But operating profit for the fourth quarter rose to 115.99 billion yen from 97.34 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were 1.164 trillion yen compared to 1.157 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Canon projects consolidated net sales to be 4.35 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%; operating profit of 435.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.9%; and net income attributable to Canon Inc. of 305.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%, due to the market growth of new business such as network cameras, the introduction of new products of office MFDs and interchangeable-lens digital cameras, and improvements in profitability expected from ongoing cost-cutting activities.

