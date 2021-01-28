Canon Q4 Net Income Rises; Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to company of 53.59 billion yen, an increase of 64.3 percent year-on-year. Fourth quarter net sales were 945.73 billion yen, a decline of 0.8 percent.

For fiscal year, net income attributable to Canon Inc. was 83.32 billion yen, down 33.3 percent. Earnings per share was 79.35 yen compared to 116.77 yen. Net sales were 3.16 trillion yen, a decline of 12.1 percent.

For fiscal 2021, Canon projects full-year consolidated net sales of 3.40 trillion yen, and net income attributable to company of 115.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 38.0%.

