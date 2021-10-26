Canon Q3 Profit Surges; Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan's Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income was 49.32 billion Japanese yen or $440.33 million, significantly higher than last year's 16.66 billion yen.

On a per share basis, earnings were 47.15 Yen or $0.42, up from 15.93 yen last year.

Operating profit was 58.73 billion Yen or $524.36 million, higher than 19.19 billion yen a year ago.

Third-quarter net sales grew 9.8 percent to 833.32 billion Yen or $7.44 billion from last year's revenues of 758.88 billion yen.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2021, Canon continues to expect attributable net income of 201.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 141.2 percent. Full-year projection of operating profit is 272.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 146 percent.

Sales are still expected to be 3.60 trillion yen, up 13.9 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.