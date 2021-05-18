Canon Launches New Colorado 1630 UVgel Roll-to-Roll Printer

(RTTNews) - Canon U.S.A., Inc., affiliated to Japan's Canon Inc. (CAJ), announced Tuesday the launch of new Colorado 1630 UVgel Roll-to-Roll Printer, designed for sign makers, PSPs and in-house printers.

The Colorado 1630 is currently available in the U.S. market.

The new industrial-grade printer builds on the company's portfolio of 64-inch UVgel roll-to-roll printers. It offers companies active in the large format market access to all of the proven advantages of UVgel technology at a lower investment.

The Colorado 1630 base model, which is engineered for durability, reliability and stability, can be configured according to each user's unique business needs. They can add modular options such as FLXfinish, a second media roll, and easy double-sided printing.

