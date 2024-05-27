Canon, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Partner To Advance Hybrid Offset/Digital Printing Solutions

(RTTNews) - Canon and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen announced their global sales and service co-operation in inkjet printing, aimed at bolstering support for commercial print enterprises transitioning towards hybrid offset/digital production.

Heidelberger said it will expand its technology portfolio by introducing an own inkjet product family based on the newly announced Canon B2 sheetfed inkjet press and the well established B3 sheetfed inkjet press. Both presses will be integrated into the HEIDELBERG Prinect workflow; Service and Saphira Ink will be delivered through HEIDELBERG.

