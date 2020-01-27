Canon (CAJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Canon Inc (Symbol: CAJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.73, changing hands as low as $27.51 per share. Canon Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAJ's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $30.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.57.

