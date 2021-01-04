Canon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CAJ

In trading on Monday, shares of Canon Inc (Symbol: CAJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.94, changing hands as low as $18.28 per share. Canon Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAJ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.46 per share, with $28.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.32.

