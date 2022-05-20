Canola snaps three-session losing streak with supplies in focus

Commodities

ICE Canada canola futures rose on Friday, bouncing back from three straight days of declines, with investors focused on the tight supply situation, traders said.

* Strength in global vegetable oil markets added support to canola.

* The nearby July contract RSN2 gained $21.30 to $1,171.30 per tonne, rising above its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages.

* Most-active November canola RSX2 was $10.80 higher at $1,058.70 a tonne. The contract closed below its intraday high after hitting technical resistance at its 10-day moving average.

* July-November canola spread RSN2-X2 traded 1,629 times.

* Chicago Board of Trade July soyoil futures BON2 rose 1.4 cents to 80.93 cents per lb. CBOT July soybeans SN2 were up 14-3/4 cents to $17.05-1/4 a bushel. SOY/C

* Euronext August rapeseed futures COMQ2 gained 0.15%, while Malaysian palm oil futures FCPOc3 closed up 0.77%.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

