Canola snaps three-session losing streak with supplies in focus

May 20 (Reuters) - ICE Canada canola futures rose on Friday, bouncing back from three straight days of declines, with investors focused on the tight supply situation, traders said.

* Strength in global vegetable oil markets added support to canola.

* The nearby July contract RSN2 gained $21.30 to $1,171.30 per tonne, rising above its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages.

* Most-active November canola RSX2 was $10.80 higher at $1,058.70 a tonne. The contract closed below its intraday high after hitting technical resistance at its 10-day moving average.

* July-November canola spread RSN2-X2 traded 1,629 times.

* Chicago Board of Trade July soyoil futures BON2 rose 1.4 cents to 80.93 cents per lb. CBOT July soybeans SN2 were up 14-3/4 cents to $17.05-1/4 a bushel. SOY/C

* Euronext August rapeseed futures COMQ2 gained 0.15%, while Malaysian palm oil futures FCPOc3 closed up 0.77%.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

