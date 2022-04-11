Commodities

Canola futures slip on weakness in soybean, crude prices

Contributor
Christopher Walljasper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

ICE Canada canola futures fell on Monday in the nearby contract, pressured by softer soybean and crude oil futures, while challenges to spring planting underpin the market, traders said.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - ICE Canada canola futures fell on Monday in the nearby contract, pressured by softer soybean and crude oil futures, while challenges to spring planting underpin the market, traders said.

* Traders continued to roll their positions to the July contract from the May contract.

* Snowfall and cooler temperatures have inhibited canola seedings in some parts of Canada, while dryness persists further west, with both features underpinning the new crop market, traders said.

* The nearby May canola contract RSK2 finished down $1.50 at $1,164.10 a ton. July canola RSN2 firmed 10 cents to settle at $1,138.90 a ton.

* New-crop November futures RSX2 added 20 cents to $1,011.30 per tonne.

* May-July canola spread RSK2-N2 traded 4,751 times, while July-November RSN2-X2 traded 858 times.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures Sv1 lost 2% on Friday pressured by cold, wet weather in the U.S. that could push farmers to plant more soybeans. GRA/

* Euronext rapeseed futures COMK2 and Malaysian palm oil futures FCPOc3 both firmed.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular