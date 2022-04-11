Canola futures slip on weakness in soybean, crude prices

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - ICE Canada canola futures fell on Monday in the nearby contract, pressured by softer soybean and crude oil futures, while challenges to spring planting underpin the market, traders said.

* Traders continued to roll their positions to the July contract from the May contract.

* Snowfall and cooler temperatures have inhibited canola seedings in some parts of Canada, while dryness persists further west, with both features underpinning the new crop market, traders said.

* The nearby May canola contract RSK2 finished down $1.50 at $1,164.10 a ton. July canola RSN2 firmed 10 cents to settle at $1,138.90 a ton.

* New-crop November futures RSX2 added 20 cents to $1,011.30 per tonne.

* May-July canola spread RSK2-N2 traded 4,751 times, while July-November RSN2-X2 traded 858 times.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures Sv1 lost 2% on Friday pressured by cold, wet weather in the U.S. that could push farmers to plant more soybeans. GRA/

* Euronext rapeseed futures COMK2 and Malaysian palm oil futures FCPOc3 both firmed.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

