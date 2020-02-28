Commodities

Canola futures sink to contract lows on coronavirus fears

Contributor
Mark Weinraub Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES

ICE canola futures fell on Friday as part of a broad-based commodity sell-off as fears about the coronavirus slowing the global economy caused traders to close out positions in risky assets, traders said.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

The May and July contracts hit new all-time lows.

Bargain buying pulled the canola market from its session lows late in the day.

May canola settled down 30 cents at $456.30 a tonne, bottoming out at $451.20.

For the week, the May contract fell 2.4%, its third straight week of declines.

May-July canola spread traded 3,081 times.

Soybean futures 0#S: weakened on Friday, reversing course after three days of gains as equities and energy markets extended their steep selloff as the fast-spreading virus raised fears of a global recession. GRA/

Euronext May rapeseed futures /COMK0 dropped 1.9% and Malaysian May palm oil futures /FCPOK0 plunged 5.6%.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Tom Brown)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8587; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Most Popular