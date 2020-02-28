Canola futures sink to contract lows on coronavirus fears

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures fell on Friday as part of a broad-based commodity sell-off as fears about the coronavirus slowing the global economy caused traders to close out positions in risky assets, traders said.

The May and July contracts hit new all-time lows.

Bargain buying pulled the canola market from its session lows late in the day.

May canola settled down 30 cents at $456.30 a tonne, bottoming out at $451.20.

For the week, the May contract fell 2.4%, its third straight week of declines.

May-July canola spread traded 3,081 times.

Soybean futures 0#S: weakened on Friday, reversing course after three days of gains as equities and energy markets extended their steep selloff as the fast-spreading virus raised fears of a global recession. GRA/

Euronext May rapeseed futures /COMK0 dropped 1.9% and Malaysian May palm oil futures /FCPOK0 plunged 5.6%.

