Canoe Financial Bets Big on Roper (NASDAQ: RP), Adds $123 Million Worth of Shares: Should Investors Follow?

Canoe added 230,880 shares of Roper Technologies; estimated transaction value of approximately $123.15 million.

Trade value represents 1.76% of Canoe Financial's 13F reportable assets under management for the period.

Post-trade stake: 238,584 shares valued at $118.98 million as of September 30, 2025.

The Roper stake now accounts for 1.7% of fund AUM, outside the fund's top five holdings.

Canoe Financial LP added 230,880 shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) during Q3 2025, an estimated $123.15 million trade based on the average price for the quarter, according to an October 15, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 15, 2025, Canoe Financial increased its holdings of Roper Technologies by 230,880 shares during the quarter.

The estimated value of these purchases, based on the average closing price for the period, was approximately $123.15 million. The fund reported a total of 238,584 shares at quarter-end, valued at $118.98 million.

What else to know

The fund increased its Roper Technologies position, now representing 1.7% of Canoe Financial's $7 billion 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Canoe's top holdings after the filing:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : $375.41 million (5.13% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $375.41 million (5.13% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Phillip Morris International : $329.46 million (4.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $329.46 million (4.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Alphabet : $285.96 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $285.96 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Microsoft : $281.96 million (3.86% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $281.96 million (3.86% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 EQT: $265.64 million (3.63% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, Roper Technologies shares were priced at $513.82, down 7.2% year-to-date through October 14, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 20.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.47 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.54 billion Dividend Yield 0.66% Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $513.82

Company Snapshot

Roper Technologies offers a diversified portfolio of software, engineered products, and technology solutions, including enterprise management software, cloud-based analytics, diagnostic and laboratory information systems, and precision instruments.

It provides proprietary software solutions, recurring service contracts, and specialized engineered products to the industrial, healthcare, utility, and insurance markets.

The company serves businesses in the industrial, healthcare, insurance, foodservice, and utility sectors, delivering automation, data analytics, and operational efficiency solutions.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is a large-scale industrial technology company specializing in software and engineered solutions. It offers a broad product suite across diverse end markets.

Foolish take

Canoe Financial raised its portfolio allocation in Roper Technologies from 0.06% a quarter ago to 1.7% this quarter.

With Roper's stock down 14% from its highs in just the last six months, this purchase looks like a well-timed investment.

Looking at things through a longer-term, Foolish perspective, Roper looks like a magnificent stock for investors to consider. Over the last two decades, the stock has doubled the total returns of the S&P 500, becoming a 15-bagger for investors along the way.

What makes Roper a powerful investment opportunity is its success track record as a serial acquirer. Over the years, the company has scooped up dozens of companies, building a portfolio of specialized enterprise management software.

Thanks to these steady acquisitions, Roper's sales and free cash flow (FCF) have grown by 8% and 23% annually over the last decade. This immense growth helped fund dividend growth of 15 annually over the same time.

Currently trading at 24 times FCF, Roper looks like a top-tier dividend growth stock to buy right now at a fair price.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or institution.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership a fund or investor holds in a company.

Quarter-end: The last day of a financial quarter, used as a reference point for reporting.

Top holdings: The largest investments held by a fund, typically by market value.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Engineered products: Specialized, often custom-designed products created to meet specific technical or industrial needs.

Recurring service contracts: Agreements for ongoing services, typically billed regularly, providing predictable revenue for companies.

Proprietary software: Software owned by a company, often unique and not available for public use or resale.

End markets: The industries or sectors where a company's products or services are ultimately sold.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, EQT, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International and Roper Technologies and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

