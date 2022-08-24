CANO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.54, changing hands as high as $6.87 per share. Cano Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CANO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CANO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.81 per share, with $15.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.80.

