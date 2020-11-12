Cano Health to list via $4.4 bln merger with Barry Sternlicht-backed SPAC

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Healthcare provider Cano Health LLC will be taken public via a merger with a blank-check company backed by real estate investor Barry Sternlicht, in a deal worth $4.4 billion deal, including debt, the companies said on Thursday.

