Cano Health to list via $4.4 bln merger with Barry Sternlicht-backed SPAC

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Healthcare provider Cano Health LLC will be taken public via a merger with a blank-check company backed by real estate investor Barry Sternlicht, in a deal worth $4.4 billion deal, including debt, the companies said on Thursday.

