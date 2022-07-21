Cano Health Stock Continues To Surge

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) are trading more than 8 percent, continuing bullish for the last several on reports of takeover interests from Humana. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock.

Currently, the shares of the primary care medical services company are at $277.00, up 8.20 percent from the previous close of $256.00 on average volume of 1,063,190. The shares have traded in a range of $233.71-$333.96 on average volume of 2,566,296.

