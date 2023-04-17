Cano Health Separates Chairman, CEO Roles

(RTTNews) - Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Monday announced the separation of Chairman and Chief Executive Office roles. Further, the company said the change will enable its CEO Marlow Hernandez to focus on executing its operating plan and enhancing the Company's governance structure.

The company named Solomon Trujillo as the non-executive chairman of the Company's Board, effective immediately.

