Cano Health (NYSE:CANO shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 48% this week, taking one-year losses to 64%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 64% in that time. Cano Health hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 49% in thirty days.

After losing 48% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Cano Health made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Cano Health grew its revenue by 109% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 64%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cano Health shareholders are happy with the loss of 64% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cano Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cano Health (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

