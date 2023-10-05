Cano Health Inc - (CANO) Price Target Increased by 9.12% to 1.08

The average one-year price target for Cano Health Inc - (NYSE:CANO) has been revised to 1.08 / share. This is an increase of 9.12% from the prior estimate of 0.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 323.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.02% to 152,889K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diameter Capital Partners holds 19,554K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,621K shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,729K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,894K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 34.83% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 11,396K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,427K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 58.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,751K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128K shares, representing an increase of 41.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 140.50% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 6,559K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares, representing an increase of 34.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 123.71% over the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

