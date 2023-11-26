Cano Health Inc - (CANO) Price Target Increased by 2504.17% to 31.88

The average one-year price target for Cano Health Inc - (NYSE:CANO) has been revised to 31.88 / share. This is an increase of 2,504.17% from the prior estimate of 1.22 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 310.23% from the latest reported closing price of 7.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.01%, a decrease of 73.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.01% to 105,123K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 11,075K shares representing 387.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 9,631K shares representing 336.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,396K shares, representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 87.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,751K shares representing 305.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128K shares, representing an increase of 41.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 140.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,479K shares representing 226.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares, representing an increase of 30.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 109.46% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 5,803K shares representing 202.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 44.74% over the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

