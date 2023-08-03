Cano Health Inc - (CANO) Price Target Decreased by 6.47% to 2.77

The average one-year price target for Cano Health Inc - (NYSE:CANO) has been revised to 2.77 / share. This is an decrease of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 2.96 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.21% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.04%, a decrease of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.73% to 143,412K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diameter Capital Partners holds 21,621K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,894K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,375K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 40.42% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 10,427K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,720K shares, representing an increase of 35.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 57.22% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 5,845K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 34.69% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 5,490K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 99.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 6,634.62% over the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.