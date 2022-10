(RTTNews) - Shares of primary care medical services provider Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) are rising more than 5% Friday morning at 9.31.

According to a report by Bloomberg, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is in exclusive talks with Cano Health to take over the company.

CANO has traded in the range of $3.81-$12.87 in the last 52 weeks.

