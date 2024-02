Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cano Health CANO.N filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

