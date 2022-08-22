Cano Health Climbs After Major Healthcare Providers Targets Signify

(RTTNews) - Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) shares are adding more than 15 percent on Monday morning on reports that major healthcare providers UnitedHealth Group Inc., CVS Health Corp., Option Care Health Inc., and Amazon.com are competing to acquire Signify Health Inc.

Currently, shares are at $5.76, up 19.09 percent from the previous close of $4.92 on a volume of 3,122,358. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.81-$15.58 on average volume of 3,826,498.

