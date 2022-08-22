Markets
CANO

Cano Health Climbs After Major Healthcare Providers Targets Signify

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) shares are adding more than 15 percent on Monday morning on reports that major healthcare providers UnitedHealth Group Inc., CVS Health Corp., Option Care Health Inc., and Amazon.com are competing to acquire Signify Health Inc.

Currently, shares are at $5.76, up 19.09 percent from the previous close of $4.92 on a volume of 3,122,358. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.81-$15.58 on average volume of 3,826,498.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CANO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular