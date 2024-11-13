Cannvalate Boosts Stake in InhaleRx Limited

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

Cannvalate Pty Ltd has increased its stake in InhaleRx Limited, boosting its voting power from 18.98% to 22.89% through a combination of convertible loan conversions and on-market purchases. The change reflects a strategic move by Cannvalate to strengthen its influence within the company. This development may attract attention from investors interested in the evolving dynamics of InhaleRx’s shareholder base.

