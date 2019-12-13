CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) closed the most recent trading day at $0.84, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.87% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

CTST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CTST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CTST currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

