CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) closed at $1.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTST as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.88 million, up 147.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $95.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and +172.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CTST. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CTST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.