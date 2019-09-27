CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) closed at $1.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 32.96% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CTST as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.16 million, up 144.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $95.52 million, which would represent changes of +9.09% and +172.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CTST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CTST is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.