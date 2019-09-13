CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) closed at $1.61, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

CTST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.16 million, up 144.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $95.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and +172.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTST. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CTST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.