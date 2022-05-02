Cannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL - JPMorgan statement

MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking to buy an 11.5% stake in AGL Energy AGL.AX nearly two months after Australia's top power producer rejected a A$5.4 billion takeover offer from his Grok Ventures and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, according to a market statement from JPMorgan.

"Grok Ventures and its affiliates are looking to acquire a combined physical and economic interest in up to 11.5% of AGL Energy Limited shares as part of a strategic derivative transaction," JPMorgan's equity capital and derivatives markets division said in the information statement seen by Reuters.

