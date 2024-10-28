Cannindah Resources Unveils New Securities Issuance Plan

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 5 million lead manager options, exercisable at $0.06 each, with an expiration period of three years. This move is part of their strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing capital and expanding their market presence. Investors in the stock market may find this an intriguing opportunity, given the company’s growth plans.

