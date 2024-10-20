News & Insights

Cannindah Resources Secures $5 Million for Expansion

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has successfully raised $5 million through a new share placement to boost exploration at its Mt Cannindah Copper Gold Project in Queensland. The funds will be used to recommence drilling to expand the existing resource and explore a significant IP anomaly southwest of the current site. This move positions the company to significantly develop its already substantial copper-gold resource.

