Cannindah Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

Cannindah Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 187.5 million securities, including options over ordinary shares and fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued on October 25, 2024. This strategic move could potentially bolster the company’s capital and attract investor interest in the stock market.

