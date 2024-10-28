Cannindah Resources Lists 125 Million Securities on ASX

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 125 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), signifying a significant move in their market activities. This development may attract investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector, particularly those interested in the company’s future growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:CAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.