Cannindah Resources Issues 5 Million Unquoted Options

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 5 million unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share, set to expire in October 2027. These options are part of previous transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. Investors in the stock market may find this development significant as it reflects potential future equity movements.

