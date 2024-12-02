News & Insights

Cannindah Resources Faces Mixed Results at AGM

December 02, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw mixed outcomes as several resolutions, including the approval for additional placement capacity and options issuance, were not passed. However, the company successfully ratified the issuance of shares under previous placements and options to Canaccord Genuity. Notably, Geoffrey Missen announced his retirement, and the resolution for his re-election was withdrawn.

