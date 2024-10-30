Cannindah Resources Emphasizes Strong Corporate Governance

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has updated its corporate governance statement, ensuring transparency by disclosing adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company highlights its commitment to robust management and oversight practices, with key information available on their website. This move is aimed at maintaining investor confidence and aligning with regulatory requirements.

