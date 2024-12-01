News & Insights

Cannindah Resources Announces Board Changes and Strategic Focus

December 01, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited is undergoing significant board changes, including the retirement of Geoff Missen and the addition of John Morrison, to address shareholder concerns and enhance company value. Despite some resolutions at the AGM not passing, the company is focused on repaying debts and collaborating with Terra Search to advance exploration projects. The new board structure aims to drive growth and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders.

