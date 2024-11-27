Cannibble Plans Strategic Reverse Takeover

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (TSE:PLCN) has released an update.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. has announced a non-binding term sheet for a reverse takeover transaction with a US-based cannabis company, aiming to acquire it as a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move is expected to enhance Cannibble’s market position but is subject to further negotiations and approvals.

