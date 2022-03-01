US Markets

Cannes film festival bans Russia delegations from 2022 event

Contributor
GV De Clercq Reuters
Published

The Cannes film festival said in a statement on Tuesday that it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - The Cannes film festival said in a statement on Tuesday that it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

It added that the festival will only admit official Russian delegations if the Ukraine conflict ends in a manner acceptable to the Ukrainian people.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular