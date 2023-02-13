Cannell Capital Increases Position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)

Fintel reports that Cannell Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.32MM shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH). This represents 8.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2020 they reported 2.36MM shares and 5.46% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.78% and an increase in total ownership of 3.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.99% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $13.60. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from its latest reported closing price of $9.38.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $1,434MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05, a decrease of 49.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.21%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.73% to 41,839K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Towle & holds 2,061K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Kite Lake Capital Management Llp holds 1,925K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing a decrease of 38.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 1,850K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,558K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 43.06% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,416K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

