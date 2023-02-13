Cannell Capital Cuts Stake in Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH)

Fintel reports that Cannell Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.45MM shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH). This represents 5.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 3.14MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.70% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tile Shop Holdings is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 65.70% from its latest reported closing price of $5.54.

The projected annual revenue for Tile Shop Holdings is $416MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33, an increase of 3.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tile Shop Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTSH is 0.08%, a decrease of 33.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.40% to 17,216K shares. The put/call ratio of TTSH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,047K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 689K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTSH by 48.19% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 663K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing a decrease of 43.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTSH by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 604K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTSH by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 437K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTSH by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Tile Shop Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.