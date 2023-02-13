Cannell Capital Cuts Stake in Fathom Holdings (FTHM)

Fintel reports that Cannell Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM). This represents 5.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 7.77% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.49% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fathom Holdings is $8.33. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 48.49% from its latest reported closing price of $5.61.

The projected annual revenue for Fathom Holdings is $452MM, an increase of 6.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Holdings. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 52.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHM is 0.10%, an increase of 106.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.92% to 3,990K shares. The put/call ratio of FTHM is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Herr Investment Group holds 446K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

Skylands Capital holds 287K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 24.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 37.81% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 232K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 43.25% over the last quarter.

Forager Funds Management Pty holds 217K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 56.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 54.98% over the last quarter.

Fathom Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies.

