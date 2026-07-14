Cannara Q3 Earnings Preview: Can It Top Last Year's 104% Surge?

(RTTNews) - Cannara Biotech Inc. (LOVE.TO) said it will be releasing its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The cannabis producer company's Chief Operating Officer and Interim CFO will host a webcast for a question-and-answer session after the release.

Company Profile

Cannara Biotech Inc. is a commercial-stage, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and markets premium cannabis products for the Canadian recreational and medical markets.

The company operates large-scale indoor cultivation facilities in Quebec and sells cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and Cannabidiol products under brands including Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD.

Second Quarter 2026 Fiscal Results

In the second quarter ended February 28, 2026, net revenue increased by 2% or C$0.6 million to C$27.15 million from C$26.59 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase was primarily driven by Cannabis operations of C$26.16 million and Real estate operations of C$0.98 million, up by 2.5% from C$0.95 million.

Net Income decreased 49.8% to C$1.66 million from C$3.31 million for the previous year.

Diluted Earnings per share for the third quarter dropped 50% to C$0.2 per share, compared to C$0.4 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased to C$6.04 million, by 14.8% from C$7.09 million for the same quarter last year.

Third Quarter 2025 Fiscal Results

Looking back to the third quarter of 2025, total net revenues were up 40% at C$27.33 million. In the prior year of 2024, the company had reported C$19.54 million.

Cannabis operations increased 44.3% to C$26.30 million from C$18.22 million last year, while Real estate operations dropped 23% to C$0.96 million from C$1.25 million.

The net Income increased by 104% from C$2.02 million, or C$0.02 diluted earnings per share to C$4.14 million, or C$0.04 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, rose to C$7.60 million by 174% from C$2.78 million for the same quarter last year.

LOVE.TO is currently trading down 1.65% at C$1.79 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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