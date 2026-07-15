Cannara Posts Surge In Q3 Revenue, Continues Profitable Growth Driven By Distribution Expansion

(RTTNews) - Cannara Biotech Inc. (LOVE.TO), a premium-grade cannabis producer, on Wednesday reported 16.5 percent growth in third quarter revenue, compared to the prior year.

Company Profile

Cannara Biotech Inc. is a commercial-stage, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and markets premium cannabis products for the Canadian recreational and medical markets.

The company operates large-scale indoor cultivation facilities in Quebec and sells cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and Cannabidiol products under brands including Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

In the third quarter of 2026, total net revenue increased by 16.5% or C$4.5 million to C$31.83 million from C$27.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Cannabis operations increased 15.1% to C$30.28 million from C$26.30 million last year, while Real estate operations rose 5.2% to C$1.01 million from C$0.96 million. The growth is attributable to increased market penetration in existing markets and the addition of new genetics and new products in its portfolio increasing overall sales generation.

The net Income for the third quarter was increased to C$4.84 million, or C$0.05 earnings per share from C$4.14 million, or C$0.04 earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended May 31, 2026, rose to C$8.46 million by 11.3% from C$7.60 million for the same quarter last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Cannara expects continued revenue growth supported by expanding national distribution, accelerated cultivation capacity expansion, and its recently announced long-term international supply agreement with Curaleaf, which is expected to advance the company's production targets ahead of schedule.

Cannara shares have traded between C$1.55 and C$2.07 over the last year.

LOVE.TO is currently trading down 2.11% at C$1.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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