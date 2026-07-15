BioTech

Cannara Enters Long-Term Cannabis Supply Agreement Worth Up To C$21 Mln With Curaleaf

July 15, 2026 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cannara Biotech Inc. (LOVE.TO), a premium-grade cannabis producer, announced entering into a long-term international supply agreement with Curaleaf International Limited (CURA.TO) for supply and production of bulk cannabis flower for international markets.

If fully realised, the agreement has the potential to generate an aggregate contract value of up to C$21 million over its term, based on committed supply volumes and the agreement's term.

The agreement, which begins on Aug. 1, 2026, includes an option for renewal upon mutual agreement.

As part of the agreement, Curaleaf will support Cannara's efforts to obtain EU-GMP certification for its processing centre at the Valleyfield facility.

Until certification is secured, cannabis supplied under the agreement will be processed at Curaleaf's EU-GMP-certified facility in Canada before being exported to international medical markets.

To support anticipated demand, Cannara has activated two additional cultivation zones at its Valleyfield facility, bringing its total zones in production to 14 out of 24 grow zones.

In addition, the company expects to activate four more cultivation zones by the end of fiscal 2027, which would increase annual production capacity to 75,000 kilograms and accelerate its expansion timeline by about one year.

Cannara shares have traded between C$1.55 and C$2.07 over the last year.

Cannara shares closed Tuesday's trade at C$1.90, up 6.15% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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