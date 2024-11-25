Cannara Biotech reports Q4 EPS C$0.06 vs. C$0.05 last year

Reports Q4 revenue C$23.4M vs. C$18.3M last year. “Fiscal 2024 was a transformative year for Cannara, showcasing the resilience of our business model and the strength of our execution strategy,” said Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO. “With a 3.2% national market share and a leading position in Quebec, we have proven our ability to deliver sustained growth in a challenging cannabis market. By investing in our state-of-the-art production facilities, powered by the lowest-cost electricity in the country, we continue to produce premium cannabis products at an unmatched value. Our three flagship brands-Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD-launched in 2021, have not only endured the challenges of this competitive industry but continue to thrive, achieving quarter-over-quarter growth.”

