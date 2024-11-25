News & Insights

Stocks

Cannara Biotech reports Q4 EPS C$0.06 vs. C$0.05 last year

November 25, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue C$23.4M vs. C$18.3M last year. “Fiscal 2024 was a transformative year for Cannara, showcasing the resilience of our business model and the strength of our execution strategy,” said Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO. “With a 3.2% national market share and a leading position in Quebec, we have proven our ability to deliver sustained growth in a challenging cannabis market. By investing in our state-of-the-art production facilities, powered by the lowest-cost electricity in the country, we continue to produce premium cannabis products at an unmatched value. Our three flagship brands-Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD-launched in 2021, have not only endured the challenges of this competitive industry but continue to thrive, achieving quarter-over-quarter growth.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOVFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.